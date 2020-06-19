Ronald C. Jacobson, age 90, of Clay Center, passed away on Wednesday, June 17, 2020, at Cambridge Place Nursing Home in Marysville. Viewing is from noon to 8:00 pm, Sunday, with visitation between 4:00 and 6:00 pm, at Terry-Christie Funeral Home in Waterville. Graveside services are at 10:30 am, Monday, June 22, 2020, at Riverside Cemetery in Waterville. Burial with Military Honors is at Riverside Cemetery, Waterville. www.terrychristiefuneralhome.com.
