Ron Lemon May 1, 2023 Ron Lemon, age 80, of Manhattan, died Sunday April 30, 2023 at the Ascension Via Christi Hospital in Manhattan. Complete obituary information is pending and will be announced by the Yorgensen-Meloan-Londeen Funeral Home, Manhattan, Kansas.
