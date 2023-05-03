Ronald “Ron” Lemon, 80, died peacefully on April 30, 2023, at Ascension Via Christi Hospital in Manhattan, Kan., following a brave battle with cancer.
Ron was born April 19, 1943, in Pittsburg, Kan., to Ralph and Frances (Kennedy) Lemon. The second born of three boys, Ron grew up playing sports with his brothers, Gary and Jack, and excelled in football, basketball and baseball.
Ron attended Eugene Field Elementary School, Roosevelt Jr. High and Pittsburg High School. Following high school graduation in 1961, Ron went on to Pittsburg State University, playing basketball for celebrated coach John Lance. Ron earned his bachelor’s degree in psychology, and upon graduation in 1961, served six years in the Army Reserves.
In 1969, Ron started working at State Farm in the Chanute, Kan., claims office, and later, was assigned to a two-person claims office in Ottawa, Kan. Little did he know, his career with State Farm would eventually span a half-century.
Ron married Joyce Morarity in 1970, and the newlyweds soon moved to Wichita where Ron continued his work in claims – with aspirations of becoming an agent. In 1977, Ron, Joyce and their young son, Chad, moved to Manhattan, Kan., to serve the community as an insurance agent. A few months later, daughter, Cara, was born, completing the family of four.
In Manhattan, Ron’s career as a State Farm agent flourished, thanks to his passion and devotion to serving clients and to representing what he fervently described as “the best insurance company.” Known for going above and beyond, Ron was deeply respected within the community and among his peers. He was a nationally esteemed and celebrated State Farm agent. Ron loved his work and looked forward to it every day of his 54-year career.
Outside of the office, Ron was an avid golfer and loved to fish – a favorite pastime he shared with his daughter, Cara. When Cara and Chad were young, at 6’3” with fiery red hair, Ron was easy to spot in the crowd as he cheered on hundreds of their sporting events and school activities.
Ron treasured personal relationships throughout his life, old and new alike. Family, peers, friends, kiddos and more, Ron took great joy and genuine interest in the lives of those he cared about most. Ron will be remembered for his unyielding loyalty and love for Joyce, Cara, Chad, his brothers and their spouses, nieces, nephews, his community, clients, and of course, his beloved State Farm family. He will be dearly missed.
Ron is survived by his two children, Cara Lemon, Manhattan, Kan., and Chad Lemon, El Dorado, Kan., and brothers, Jack Lemon, Frontenac, Kan., Gary Lemon, Coralville, Iowa, and, aunt, Shirley Kennedy, Pittsburg, Kan.
He was preceded in death by his parents, and wife, Joyce Lemon, who died November 2017, following her own brave battle with cancer.
A visitation will be held on Sunday, May 7, 2023, 4:00-5:30 pm at Yorgensen-Meloan-Londeen Funeral Home, in Manhattan, Kan. The memorial service is scheduled for Monday, May 8, 2023, at 10:00 a.m. at Yorgensen-Meloan-Londeen Funeral Home. A burial will follow at Sunrise Cemetery. For one last toast to Ron, family and friends are invited to Colbert Hills for lunch at 12:15 p.m.
Memorial contributions may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital . Contributions may be sent in care of the Yorgensen-Meloan-Londeen Funeral Home, 1616 Poyntz Avenue, Manhattan, Kansas 66502.
