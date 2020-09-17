Richard Merritt Holverson was born on December 27, 1945 in Wellington, KS to O.H. Holverson and Mildred (Pack) Holverson. He was in the military and honorably discharged on Jan. 17, 1968. After finishing his military service, he took a job at Kansas Gas and Electric as a Journey Man Lineman in Wichita, KS.
He married Vickie Holt on June 22, 1968 in Cedar Vale, KS. They began their married life and family while in Wichita where both of their daughters were born. They then moved to Atlanta, KS because Richard was promoted to Agent with KG&E.
He was an active member of the Atlanta Christian Church. Richard tirelessly served his community for many years. He worked for KG&E (Westar Energy) for 38 years. He and Vickie moved to Manhattan Kansas after retiring where they have enjoyed watching their grandchildren grow up.
Richard is survived by his wife, Vickie and his daughters, Theresa Wilson and husband Greg Wilson of Manhattan and Becki Isch and husband Matt Isch of Wamego. They also have 8 grandchildren and one great grandchild on the way. He is also survived by his father O.H. Holverson, his brothers Robert Holverson and wife Diana, Brad Holverson and wife Maria, and his sister Rhenda Leith and husband John. He is preceded in death by his mother, Mildred Downs and husband Don Downs.
Funeral Services will be at University Christian Church on Saturday, September 19 th at 2:00pm. Private interment will be at the Kansas Veterans’ Cemetery at Fort Riley, Manhattan, Kansas at a later date.
Online condolences may be left for the family through the funeral home website at: www.ymlfuneralhome.com.
