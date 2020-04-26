Ronald “Ron” E. Fox, 75, of Wamego, Kansas, died unexpectedly, Wednesday, April 22, 2020. A graveside inurnment service, with military honors, will be held at the St. George Cemetery followed by a Celebration of Ron’s Life at a later date. The family suggests memorial contributions to the Ron Fox Memorial Fund, and those may be sent in care of Campanella-Evans Mortuary in Wamego. Online condolences may be made at campanellafuneral.com.
