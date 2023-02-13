Roger Lee Farrell, 84, Viroqua, Wisconsin, passed away on February 11, 2023 at the Soldiers Grove Health Center, Soldiers Grove, WI, where he resided for the past month.
He was born in Sabin, Richland County, WI on April 27, 1938, the youngest of seven children of John and Elma (Robinson) Farrell. He attended the Sabin School until 8th grade and graduated from Richland Center High School in 1956, where he was active in FFA, football and the Boxing Club. He then joined the Marine Corps and was stationed at Camp Pendleton, CA.
Roger married Sharon Lynn Crook on November 5, 1960 in New Lisbon, WI and they celebrated their 62nd anniversary this past fall. He worked in construction throughout the state of Wisconsin. He enjoyed deer hunting, fishing, morel mushroom hunting and the outdoors. He liked reading, especially books on World War II. He also loved traveling and never met a stranger. His strong Irish heritage showed in his laughter and the jokes and stories he enjoyed telling. Roger was bigger than life and persevered through the many health challenges that plagued him the past few years.
He was preceded in death by his parents, his siblings and their spouses: Wilma (Gayman) Wanless, Norman (Leola) Farrell, Robert (Marcellee) Farrell, Virginia (Gail) Connelly, Jean (Don) Goplin, and Joan (John) Olson, his parents-in-law, Fred and Edith (Ward) Crook, and his in-laws.
He is survived by his wife and partner through life, Lynn, Viroqua; his four daughters: Robin (Joe) Edmunds, Manhattan, KS, Renita Kay (Craig) Starr, Viroqua, Rochelle Farrell, Kingman, AZ and Rhonda (Jim) Endicott, Viroqua. He is further survived by five grandchildren: Rachel (Bryan) McCoy, Kansas City, MO, Jordan (Michael) Chen, Manhattan, KS, Ashley (Nick) Veglahn, Viroqua, Scott (Holly) Starr, Viroqua, Corey (Katie) Starr, Viroqua, Ben (Emily Green) Endicott, Topeka, KS and Amanda (Brett) Endicott-Naples, Portland, MI. He leaves behind great grandchildren: Rowan Chen, Landon Chen, Riley Veglahn, Axel Starr, Landen Starr, and Blake Starr, as well as a new baby Chen in the fall. He’s further survived by his in-laws, Doris Thompson, Viroqua, William (Betty) Crook, Readstown, and Jeannie (Clarence) Callies, Juneau. He is also survived by many nieces and nephews, a special cousin, Rose Westbrook, Firebaugh, CA, and his childhood friend, Tom Bee, Gardnerville, NV.
Roger’s final resting place will be at the Minnesota State Veteran’s Cemetery in Preston, MN. A Celebration of Roger’s Life will take place at a later date. Thorson-Popp Funeral and Cremation Services is assisting the family with arrangements.
Memorials can be made to the organization of your choice.
The family would like to express their appreciation to the staff at the Soldiers Grove Health Center and St. Croix Hospice for the compassionate care that Roger received while there.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.