Roger Lee Farrell, 84, Viroqua, Wisconsin, passed away on February 11, 2023 at the Soldiers Grove Health Center, Soldiers Grove, WI, where he resided for the past month.

He was born in Sabin, Richland County, WI on April 27, 1938, the youngest of seven children of John and Elma (Robinson) Farrell. He attended the Sabin School until 8th grade and graduated from Richland Center High School in 1956, where he was active in FFA, football and the Boxing Club. He then joined the Marine Corps and was stationed at Camp Pendleton, CA.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.