Roger A. Elliott passed away November 14, 2021 in Manhattan, KS with his wife Nancy by his side. He was born October 20, 1949 in Wichita, KS to John and Ruth Elliott. Roger married Nancy Nachtigall of Buhler, KS in 1982 and they started their life together in Wichita where they raised their children. In June, 2019, Roger and Nancy relocated to Manhattan, KS.
Roger graduated from Wichita East High School in 1967. He attended Baker University and was a member of Sigma Phi Epsilon fraternity. He also played on the Wildcat golf team which won a conference championship. In 1969, Roger entered military service and served in the Kansas Air National Guard before being honorably discharged in 1976.
Roger finished his college studies at Wichita State University and graduated in 1974 with a Bachelor of Business Administration degree. He earned his private pilot license while working at Beech Aircraft Corporation in 1976.
After a 3 year stint at Koch Industries, Roger began a banking career in 1982 and held officer positions in marketing, business development, commercial lending and correspondent banking. He also held a position with the Wichita Metro Chamber of Commerce in economic development in the mid 1990s. Roger retired from CornerBank (now RCB Bank) in 2012 as Senior Vice President
Roger’s community service work included many years as a volunteer for the Wichita Chamber President’s Club, United Way Loaned Executive, Board member of the Andover YMCA and Wichita State University SASO Board.
Roger held elected office for 14 years serving 12 of those years on the Andover Board of Education as President and Vice President. He also was elected to the Kansas House of Representatives in 2016 and served for one 2 year term. At the time of his death, Roger was serving as treasurer for a fellow state representative’s campaign. While serving on the Board of Education and in the Kansas Legislature, Roger was an advocate for public education at both the state and federal level.
Roger enjoyed time with family and friends at the lake house in Wabaunsee County and attending games at Wichita State and Kansas State University. He enjoyed hosting cookouts.
Roger and Nancy enjoyed traveling overseas both on cruises and land tours. One of his favorite places to visit was Leksand, Sweden where his great grandfather resided before coming to the U.S. His great grandfather served both in the Kansas Senate and the Kansas House of Representatives.
Throughout his life, Roger had a steadfast relationship with his Lord and Savior. It anchored him during life’s joys and sorrows. We rejoice that Roger is in the company of his Savior.
Roger is preceded in death by his parents, John and Ruth Elliott, and brother J. Nelson Elliott. Roger’s survivors include his wife Nancy of Manhattan, KS; son Jeff (Josie) Elliott of Topeka, KS; daughters Jessica (Chris) Tollefson also of Topeka; Jacquie (Chris) Dick of Denver, CO and 13 grandchildren. Roger is also survived by sister Karin (Tim) Tierney of Leawood, KS; sister-in-law Helen Elliott of Olathe, KS and many cousins.
A visitation will be held from 10:00 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. Saturday, November 20th at Lakeview Funeral Home and Cemetery, 12100 E. 13th St. N., Wichita and a graveside service will follow. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Roger’s name to The Foundation for Andover Schools at 1401 W. 13th Street, Andover, KS 67002. *https://fundandoverschools.org*
