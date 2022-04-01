Roger Eugene Luthi, age 73, of Manhattan, Kansas, passed away March 28, 2022, from pancreatic cancer at the KU Medical Center in Kansas City, Kansas, surrounded by his family. He was born May 15, 1948, in Abilene, Kansas, he was the son of the late Marion (Pete) and Vera (Coup) Luthi.
Roger grew up in Wakefield, Kansas graduating from Wakefield High School in 1966. He attended Kansas State Teachers College in Emporia, Kansas, and was a member of the Alpha Kappa Lambda fraternity. Roger graduated in 1970 with a degree in Accounting.
For several years, Roger served in the Kansas National Guard, was treasurer of the Riley County Democratic party and involved with the Manhattan Landlord Association. Roger was active in the property management business in Manhattan and owned Alliance Property Management. He was also formerly employed by Cundith CPA, Varney and Associates and Kansas Farm Bureau.
Roger was married to Claudia Wright on February 27, 1971, in Lyons, KS. They divorced in 1993. Roger is survived by his two daughters, Andrea Hindes (Chad) and Amy Mitchell both of Overland Park, KS; grandchildren, Ethan McKnight (16), Brayden (16) and Taylor Hindes (19) and Caden Mitchell (13); fiancé, Kathy Dahnke of Manhattan, KS; and sister, Nancy Hillan (Richard) of Manhattan, KS, Stepbrother, Robert Lander (Joy) of Owasso, OK, and many cousins, several aunts, and an uncle.
Roger was a loving father and grandfather and was especially proud of his family. He made several trips to Overland Park to watch his grandchildren play sports. He was a Kansas State University sports fan and enjoyed watching the Kansas City Chiefs. Roger was a generous and kind friend and mentor to many. If Roger wasn’t busy managing a rental property, he could be found reading one of his many newspaper or magazine subscriptions or enjoying a margarita at Carlos O’Kelly’s.
A Celebration of Life Service will be held on Friday, April 8, at Yorgensen-Meloan-Londeen Funeral Home, 1616 Poyntz Avenue, Manhattan, Kansas. Visitation will be at 12:30 p.m. with the Service beginning at 2:00 p.m. Private burial service to follow.
Memorial contributions may be made in Roger’s name to the Kansas State University Foundation for the College of Business Scholarship Fund. Contributions may be left in care of Yorgensen-Meloan-Londeen Funeral Home, 1616 Poyntz Avenue, Manhattan, Kansas, 66502.
