Roger Dean Graham, age 81, of Ogden, died July 19, 2021 at Ascension Via Christi Village in Manhattan in the comforting hands of his children and son-in-law.
He was born October 3, 1939, in Hopedale, Ohio, the son of Elmer and Doris (Custer) Graham.
On November 1, 1957, in Elizabeth City, North Carolina, he was married to his soul mate and absolute love of his life, Flora Ann (Baggett) Graham. Roger and Flora were blessed to share an amazing and beautiful 62 years of life together.
Roger earned his GED after joining the Air Force in 1957 at the age of 17. Roger joined the Air Force to serve his country and help provide for his mother.
Roger was known as many titles during his life – son to Doris and Elmer, husband to Flora, father, grandfather, great grandfather, brother to eight siblings, Chief, Big Brother, Coach, Fundraiser, Boston Marathon man, Army Veteran (retired SFC), Mayor (Ogden, KS) - and keeper (along with Flora) of the corner at 9th and Elm in Ogden, Kansas for over 30 years. Roger proudly retired from the United States Army at Ft. Riley in 1991. After completing his and Flora’s “honey do” list in six months, he embarked on a second career as an over the road driver. Over a 15-year span, he and Flora were blessed with visiting 49 of 50 of the United States.
Roger was a lifetime member of giving and kindness. His family, friends, military comrades, players, Little Brothers, fellow service members and his community were served by his many kind deeds and his ability to recognize and make a difference in the everyday lives of people.
Roger is pre-deceased by and is now reunited with his bride of 62 years, Flora and his beautiful five-year-old little girl, Doris Marie and seven siblings. Survivors include two children: Cheryl Rodriguez and her husband, Jose of Manhattan and Roger D. Graham, Jr. of Jacksonville, FL; one sister, Donna Neely of Zanesville, OH; five grandchildren: Carrie Foy (Jason), Jamie Pratt (Mitchell), Paul Graham, Roger Graham III and Jessica Graham; five great-grandchildren: Makalya, Ballie, Braiden, Jax and Jaron; and his beloved and forever faithful four-legged companions, Molly and Peanut.
Funeral services will be held at 10 A.M. Friday, August 13th at the Yorgensen-Meloan-Londeen Funeral Chapel followed by a procession to and grave side service at the Ft. Riley Veteran Cemetery celebrating the life and reunion of Roger and Flora. Doug Hamilton, family friend and pastor will preside as minister.
Online condolence may be left for the family through the funeral home website at www.vmlfuneralhome.com
Memorial contributions may be made to the Cystic Fibrosis Foundation. In lieu of contributions, his family would ask that you take the time, like he would want all of us to do, to make four random acts of kindness in to make a difference in the world in which we all share.
The Yorgensen-Meloan-Londeen Funeral Home, 1616 Poyntz Avenue, Manhattan, Kansas 66502, is assisting the family with the funeral arrangements.
