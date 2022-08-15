Rodolfo (Rudy) Frank Besa, of Manhattan, passed away peacefully August 12, 2022 at his home, in Manhattan.
Rudy was born October 30, 1933 the son of Gregorio and Matilde Besa of Eagle Pass, Texas.
Updated: August 15, 2022 @ 4:50 pm
Rudy was a baseball player in his younger years. He also helped his parents on their farm. He then joined the military where he met Haiti, during this marriage they had a daughter, Petra (Patty). They were later divorced. During his military career he was stationed at Ft. Riley. After getting out he worked many jobs in Manhattan. from Vikings Gas Station attendant to a machinist at McCall Pattern, where he retired from after 30 years
He then met the true love of his life and his soulmate, Carolyn Fortner, where they became one when they joined in marriage, March 26, 1960. Together they celebrated 60 years of marriage. During their lifetime they traveled to may places and hosted many parties.
He was proceeded in death by his wife Carolyn, his parents, and infant son, a grandson, his son Juan and many relatives and friends.
Rudy is survived by his daughter, Brenda Emory of Manhattan, Greg Besa and companion Jill of Kansas City, KS, Tony Fortner and wife Kathie, Morganville, KS, Patty Harris and husband Mark of Cuba, MO. His grandchildren, Justin, Miranda, Tamara, Jesse, Mitchell, Shelby, Matthew, Mellissa, Melony, Sydney, Allison, Gwendolyn. His great grandchildren, Dustin, Brandon, Michael, Brighton, Hazel, Mason, Traci, Emma.
The family will greet friends during a visitation from 6:30 until 8:00 p.m. Wednesday at the Yorgensen-Meloan-Londeen Funeral Home.
Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:00 a.m. Thursday August 18, 2022 at the Seven Dolors Catholic Church in Manhattan. Interment will follow in the Valley View Memorial Park Cemetery in Manhattan. Family ask that you join them for a luncheon/celebration of life for both Rudy and Carolyn at the Green Valley Community Center following the services at the cemetery.
Memorial Contributions in memory of Rudy are suggested to the Seven Dolors Catholic Church (to be used for the food pantry). Contributions may be sent in care of the Yorgensen-Meloan-Londeen Funeral Home, 1616 Poyntz Avenue, Manhattan, Kansas 66502.
Online condolences may be left for the family through the funeral home website at www.ymlfuneralhome.com
