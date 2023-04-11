Rodney L. Leslie, 80, of Manhattan, passed away late on Tuesday, March 28th, 2023 at the Good Shepherd Hospice House in Manhattan.
Rodney Lee Leslie was born in Elkhart, Indiana on September 17, 1942, the son of the late Phyllis and Robert Leslie. He graduated from Elkhart High School. After graduation, he served in the US Army and retired as an E8 working in Military Intelligence, and as a Correction officer for Riley County Law Enforcement, Manhattan, Kansas for over 22 years.
In 1966 he was joined in marriage to Rose Earline Garretson and their marriage lasted for 56 years. They were married at the Defense Language Institute, Presidio of Monterey, California, formerly Ft. Ord.
Rodney is survived by his wife, Rose of their home; a daughter, Corinsa Leeann Keehn, of Lubbock, Texas; son, Ron Leslie, of Kansas City, Kansas; and 8 grandchildren and 1 great-granddaughter. Rod is preceded in death by his parents.
A graveside service will be held on April 14, 2023, at 2:00. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be directed to the Good Shepherd Home Care and Hospice 3801 Vanesta Dr. Manhattan, Kansas 66503.
For more information or to send a note to the family visit Carlson's Irvin-Parkview Funeral Home website at www.irvinparkview.com
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.