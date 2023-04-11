Rodney L. Leslie, 80, of Manhattan, passed away late on Tuesday, March 28th, 2023 at the Good Shepherd Hospice House in Manhattan.

Rodney Lee Leslie was born in Elkhart, Indiana on September 17, 1942, the son of the late Phyllis and Robert Leslie. He graduated from Elkhart High School. After graduation, he served in the US Army and retired as an E8 working in Military Intelligence, and as a Correction officer for Riley County Law Enforcement, Manhattan, Kansas for over 22 years.

