Rodney Butler, 78, of Silver Lake, KS, passed away, August 13, 2020.
Rodney was born in Green, Kansas on March 19, 1942, raised by Ben and Lula Shaner.
He is preceded in death by his parents Ben and Lula, and Mildred Brooks.
Rodney is survived by his wife of 58 years, Judith "Judy" Butler, daughters, Karen (Jeff) Tappan and Julie (Michael) McDaniel, 2 granddaughters, 1 great grandson, and a host of extended family.
Visitation will be Tuesday, August 18, 2020 from 1:00 p.m. - 2:00 p.m. at Parker Price Funeral Home. Funeral Service will follow; starting at 2:00 p.m. Interment will follow at Silver Lake Cemetery.
Memorial Contributions may be made to Bethel Community Church and Silver Lake Fire Department and sent in care of Parker Price Funeral Home. To view full obituary please visit our website, www.parkerpricefh.com
