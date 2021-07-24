Roberta “Bo” Hostinsky Wright, 81, resident of Lynchburg, VA died July 19, 2021 from complications due to Alzheimer’s Disease. She was preceded in death by her husband of 57 years, Wiley R. Wright, Jr., her parents Bert Hostinsky and Eloise S. Hostinsky, her sister Suzanne Muir and stepson Andrew C. Wright. Bo was born on September 29, 1939 in Oberlin, KS but resided most of her childhood in Manhattan, KS. She graduated from Kansas State and received her Nursing Degree from Kansas University. A couple of years after graduating, while visiting family back East, she met and fell in love with Wiley. They married and lived in Alexandria, VA where she lovingly raised her children, volunteered with the Alexandria Law Wives, as a Girl Scout Leader, at Christ Church in the gift shop and as coffee hour coordinator, and worked for 19 years as a Gerontology nurse at Goodwin House. In 1996, she and Wiley moved to the Northern Neck to enjoy retired life on the water; sailing, fishing and eating crabs while entertaining friends and family. In 2015, Bo and Wiley moved to Westminster Canterbury in Lynchburg, VA where Wiley devotedly cared for Bo with the assistance of the wonderful nurses, aids, caregivers, and staff during her illness. She will be lovingly remembered by her family for her love of reading, doing crossword puzzles and sudoku, gardening, singing in the church choir, perfecting Thanksgivings’ pumpkin chiffon pie, her pride in being a Kansan, but especially for her kindness, compassion, beautiful smile, warm hugs and the love she had for her children and grandchildren.
She is survived by her daughters and their husbands, Catherine W. Coyle and Brad, Amy W. Schott and John, Susan W. LaValle and John, step-children and their spouses, Wiley R. Wright, III and Julie, and Margaret W. Chekan and Timothy, step daughter-in-law Stacie Wright, and fifteen grandchildren and two great grandchildren.
A family graveside service will take place.
A reception to celebrate the lives of both our mother, Bo and our father, Wiley, who passed away October 27, 2020, will be held on Tuesday, July 27th from 2pm-5pm at Washington Golf and Country Club, 3017 N. Glebe Road, Arlington, VA.
In lieu of flowers, memorial gifts may be made to the Alzheimer’s Association or Westminster Canterbury in Lynchburg.
To send condolences online, please visit www.whittentimberlake.com.
