Roberta Lovett, age 70, of Manhattan, died June 3, 2020 at the Ascension Via Christi Hospital in Manhattan.
She was born on September 6, 1949 in Manhattan, the daughter of Edward and Dorothy Jansen.
She is survived by her husband Mike Lovett.
A Celebration Gathering will be held from 4:00 until 6:00 p.m. Friday June 26, 2020 at the Finn’s Neighborhood Pub, 317 Poyntz in Manhattan.
The Yorgensen-Meloan-Londeen Funeral Home, 1616 Poyntz Avenue, Manhattan, Kansas 66502, is assisting the family with funeral arrangements.
