Roberta Jean Berroth, 97, of Alma, Kansas passed away Sunday, June 20, 2021. Funeral Services will be held at 11:00 a.m. Friday, June 25 at the Peace United Church of Christ in Alma. Roberta will lie-in-state on Thursday, beginning at 3:00 p.m. with a Visitation from 6:00 until 8:00 pm, at the Campanella & Stewart Funeral Home in Alma. Online condolences may be made at www.campanellastewart.com
Latest News
- Experts: Benefits of COVID vaccine outweigh small heart risk
- Biden nominates Cindy McCain to UN food and agriculture post
- Crews fix water main break on 11th Street
- Riley County confirms six COVID cases among vaccinated people
- K-State men's hoops to face Ole Miss in Big 12/SEC Challenge
- Police report for June 23, 2021
- Public pushes for city to address Northview food insecurity
- Jordana Brewster shares how ‘F9′ goes places other ‘Fast & Furious’ films haven’t
Most Popular
Articles
- Colorful daylilies featured on annual Master Gardener Garden Tour
- Mitch Fortner to take over as PA announcer at K-State football games
- Wamego man wins $11K from Kansas Lottery scratch tickets
- Stormont Vail breaks ground on $38 million medical campus in Manhattan
- USD 320 hires new Wamego Middle, High principals
- Mark Sexton
- 'Embrace the unexpected' | MHK fathers-to-be prepare for arrival of first-borns
- Isaac Diehl
- RCPD looking for suspect in South Juliette shooting
- MATC relieves outstanding debt for 122 students
Images
Videos
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.