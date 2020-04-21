Robert Isaac Weixelman, 39 years of age, rejoices with loved ones. His passing while on a nature walk was a shock to all.
He leaves behind his father, Timothy Weixelman, his mother, Darlene Ahlgren, his brother, Joshua Weixelman, his daughter, Lexi Weixelman. Lexi was the pride and joy of Isaac’s life, the legacy of kind spirit, passion for sports, love of Yahweh and Yahshua will live on.
Isaac was an inspiration to all who knew him, always had a smile on his face and a joke on his lips. His love and passion for his faith touched many people. There was nothing Isaac loved better than to have a conversation about how wonderful Yahweh and Yahshua are and how wonderful to know them by name. He spread the good news and shared with many he could engage conversation with anyone. Isaac’s indomitable spirit encouraged his family an friends to persist in the face of struggles. Isaac will be missed but not forgotten. Isaac was a person of faith and lived life serving others.
John 8:36 until we meet again, Ahava shalom.
Funeral will be held at Sunrise Cemetery, 2901 Stagg Hill Road, Manhattan, KS. Services start at 12 o’clock April 24th, 2020.
