Robert “Bob” LeRoy Stuewe, 77, of Alma, Kansas died Thursday, December 24, 2020. Graveside funeral services will be held at 11:30 am, Thursday, December 31, 2020, at St. John Lutheran Cemetery in AlmaVisitation: 5:00 pm until 8:00 pm, Wednesday, December 30, at Campanella-Gentry Funeral Home. In-state beginning at 2:00 pm. Memorials: St John Lutheran Church. Online condolences made at www.campanellafuneral.com
Robert Stuewe
