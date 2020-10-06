Robert Stewart, age 80, of Manhattan, died Sunday October 4, 2020 at the Good Shepherd Hospice House in Manhattan.
He was born on May 7, 1940 in Manhattan, the son of Vernon and Katherine (Campbell) Stewart. He grew up in Manhattan and graduated from Manhattan High School in 1958.
Robert was united in marriage to Cherry McHugh. She survives at their home in Manhattan.
He worked as a cook for years at many different area restaurants. He loved go fishing and hunting. Robert was a member of the Frankfort Subdivision Model Train Railroad Club. He enjoyed talking about and collect model trains throughout his life.
Robert served in the Army National Guard as a Sergeant for 8 years.
In addition to his wife Cherry, he also survived by his brother, Jim Stewart; children: Randell (Becky) Stewart, Romona Jo (Dion) Pearse, Stacy (Joe) Chernicka, Sebra (Stepen) Baker; also, his 21 grandchildren and many great-grandchildren.
No services are planned at this time. Private inurnment will be held at the Valley View Memorial Park Cemetery in Manhattan.
The Yorgensen-Meloan-Londeen Funeral Home, 1616 Poyntz Avenue, Manhattan, Kansas 66502, is assisting the family with the funeral arrangements.
