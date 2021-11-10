Robert Winston Smith “Bobby” was born on the 11th of July 1939 in Foxworth MS and died on the 8th of September 2020 in Manhattan, KS; he was the son of Robert Lamar Smith and Mabel Elaine Scarborough. Robert graduated from Columbia High School in Columbia, MS in 1957. He attended the University of Southern Mississippi until he enlisted in the Army in 1958 and served honorably for 3 years.
While stationed at Fort Riley, KS he met his first wife Mary Calvert. In 1961, they were married in Manhattan, KS. Robert attended Kansas State University; he graduated in 1964 with a BS in secondary education. He later received his Master’s Degree in Educational Administration also from Kansas State University.
Following graduation, Robert taught for two years at Abilene High School in USD 435 and later was the Vice Principal at Hutchinson High School in USD 308. Returning to Manhattan in 1968, Robert worked for Housing and Dining at Kansas State University for 5 years.
Robert was an avid barbed wire collector; he and his good friend Wayne Griffin spent many happy hours walking farm land throughout North East Kansas in search of a piece of good wire.
In 1973, Robert was elected to the first of three terms as a Manhattan City Commissioner. Robert also served as Chair of the Riley County Law Board.
Robert and Mary later divorced.
In 1978, Robert married Pamela D Welch in Manhattan, KS. Following their marriage Robert became the Principal of Uniontown High School, in Uniontown KS. Robert then worked for USD 313 in Buhler Kansas and served as the Superintendent of Schools until his retirement in 1997.
Following retirement Robert and Pam returned to Manhattan. Robert was active in community service, he volunteered his time at Shepherd's Crossing, he served on the Social Services Advisory Board, (SSAB) and served on the Board of the Flint Hills Area Transportation Agency.
Robert belonged to the American Legion, VFW, the Antique Barbed Wire Society, and was a member of St Paul's Episcopal Church.
Robert was survived by his wife Pamela, his children, Anne Smith, Catherine Childs, Stephanie Kerr (David) and Chad (Julie) Stein, 6 grandchildren, and 2 great-grandchildren.
Sadly, on the 20th of September 2021, Pamela died, the family will be holding joint funeral for both Robert and Pamela, on the 13th of November 2021 at 10:00 a.m. at Yorgensen-Meloan Funeral Home in Manhattan, KS.
The family requests any donations in Robert’s name be directed to the Foxworth Cemetery Fund, Foxworth, Mississippi or the Buhler Educational Foundation and sent to Yorgensen-Meloan Funeral Home, 1616 Poyntz Avenue, Manhattan, KS 66502
