Robert Winston Smith, 81, of Manhattan, passed away, Tuesday, September 8th, at the Good Shepherd Hospice House.
He was the husband of Pamela Dee Smith and they were married on July 22, 1978, at the All Faiths Chapel on the campus of Kansas State University. She survives of the home, also surviving are his children, Anne Smith, Catherine Childs, Stephanie Kerr, and Chad Stein.
Robert was born in Foxworth, Mississippi on July 11, 1939, the son of the late Mabel Elaine (Scarborough) and Robert Lamar Smith. He proudly served in the U.S. Army.
He worked as the Superintendent at USD 313 in Buhler, Kansas. Robert also taught and was in the administration at the Abilene, Hutchinson, Manhattan School Districts. He also worked with the KSU Housing & Dining. VFW, American Legion, was a former Manhattan City Commissioner he also was a very active member at St. Paul's Episcopal Church.
A private graveside service will be held for the family. A celebration of life will be held in the future. The family requests any donations be directed to the Foxworth Cemetery, Foxworth, Mississippi, or the Buhler Educational Foundation and sent to Carlson's Irvin-Parkview Funeral Home, 1317 W. Poyntz Ave. Manhattan, Kansas 66502.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.