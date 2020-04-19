HUNTINGTON BEACH, CALIFORNIA – The family of Robert Hamilton Shuss commemorates the tenth anniversary of his April 13, 2010 passing. Shuss was a successful aerospace engineer and entrepreneurial business owner in Greater Los Angeles.
Shuss was born on March 30, 1929 in Great Bend, Kansas to Chester Newton Shuss and Nettie Regina Shuss, nee Hanson. He graduated from high school in Manhattan Kansas and was active in the Boy Scouts of America, attaining the rank of Eagle Scout. Shortly thereafter, Shuss joined the Air Force, serving in radar technology while based in Hawaii. He later attended Kansas State University where he studied engineering.
Shuss was to marry Jane Margaret Mary Nett of Ost, Kansas in 1954. Together, they moved to Greater Los Angeles, raising six children in Torrance, California. Shuss was active in his community as a coach in Little League Baseball, as a leader in the Indian Guides and as a member of the Hollywood Riviera Sportsmen’s Club.
One of Shuss’ great passions was for aviation. He was a pilot and owner of private aircraft while only a very young man. His enthusiasm for flying continued, evolving into hang gliding and Shuss becoming a Charter Member of the United States Hang Gliding Association. He had an adventurous record for both duration and altitude of his gliding flights.
Shuss’ career was dedicated to aerospace industry design. He eventually was to become owner of Havel Mold, Inc., which engineered and developed molds utilized by numerous aircraft manufacturers nationally, including those for highly sophisticated jet aircraft. Shuss had an affinity for technological inventiveness, developing computer software. He even designed and fabricated an operable hovercraft in the circa 1961.
Shuss and his wife Jane, who had become a nationally recognized ‘plein air’ artist, were to retire to a citrus orchard in Fallbrook, California in 1989. The pair were to travel broadly throughout the United States, the Caribbean, Europe, the Middle East and the South Pacific.
Most importantly, Shuss was foremost a devoted and loving husband, father, grandfather, great grandfather, sibling, in-law, colleague and friend. He predeceased his wife Jane, who later passed in 2019. Shuss is survived today by his six children: Patrick Shuss, Andrea Utne, Matthew Shuss, Lisa Jaskot, Robert Shuss and Eric Shuss; as well as by the families of the foregoing, including eight grandchildren and one great grandchild.
Inquiries regarding Shuss may be directed to k.jaskot@verizon.net.
