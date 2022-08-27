Robert Adair "Bob" Shrum, 95, passed away Monday, August 8, 2022, at Larksfield Place Health Care in Wichita. A Reception and Celebration of Life will be held on Sunday, Sept 4, 2022, from 2:00-4:00 pm at the home of Tim and Susan Neff.
Bob was born on November 30, 1926, in Dallas, TX. After service as a Sergeant in the US Army during World War II, Bob went on to graduate from Kansas State University with a degree in Electrical Engineering. He was married for 63 years to Beverley (Smith) Shrum. For most of his professional life, he was owner of Shrum Engineering, a Mechanical and Electrical Engineering Consulting firm. After retirement, he served in various elected positions for the Minneha Township and Crestview Country Club Improvement District. He was an avid golfer who also enjoyed fishing and hunting, especially elk in the mountains of Colorado.
Preceded in death by parents William “Al” and Roberta (Powdrill) Shrum, wife, Beverley Ann (Smith) Shrum; and daughter, Julie (Shrum) Keeling. Survived by daughter, Christy (Casey) Scott of Manhattan, KS; son-in-law, Doug Keeling of Wichita; grandsons, Brett (Emily) Scott of Dallas, TX, Michael Keeling, of Wichita; granddaughters, Kyle Ann (Kyle Moravec) Keeling,; Shannon (Luke) Scott Stauffer of Colorado Springs, CO; great-grandsons, Jude Keeling of Wichita and Max Adair Stauffer of Colorado Springs, CO; great-granddaughters, Eleanor, Abigail and Olivia Scott of Dallas, TX; 6 nephews and nieces and 9 grandnephews and nieces. A memorial has been established with: Kansas State University Foundation-Fund # M47415 1800 Kimball Ave., Ste 200, Manhattan, KS. 66502.
Services in care of Downing & Lahey Mortuary-East Chapel. Share tributes online at: www.dlwichita.com
