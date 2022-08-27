Robert Adair "Bob" Shrum, 95, passed away Monday, August 8, 2022, at Larksfield Place Health Care in Wichita. A Reception and Celebration of Life will be held on Sunday, Sept 4, 2022, from 2:00-4:00 pm at the home of Tim and Susan Neff.

Bob was born on November 30, 1926, in Dallas, TX. After service as a Sergeant in the US Army during World War II, Bob went on to graduate from Kansas State University with a degree in Electrical Engineering. He was married for 63 years to Beverley (Smith) Shrum. For most of his professional life, he was owner of Shrum Engineering, a Mechanical and Electrical Engineering Consulting firm. After retirement, he served in various elected positions for the Minneha Township and Crestview Country Club Improvement District. He was an avid golfer who also enjoyed fishing and hunting, especially elk in the mountains of Colorado.

