Robert R. Schalles, age 85, of Manhattan, died June 19, 2020, at Good Shepherd Homecare and Hospice in Manhattan.
He was born March 25, 1935, in Durango, Colorado, the son of Philip J. and Ada L. (Werner) Schalles, and had been a Manhattan resident since 1966.
The family will receive friends from 1:00 to 3:00 P.M. Sunday, September 13th, at the Yorgensen-Meloan-Londeen Funeral Home. Private family inurnment will be in the Pleasant Valley Cemetery.
The family requests no flowers. Memorial contributions may be made to the Flint Hills Breadbasket or Good Shepherd Homecare & Hospice. Contributions may be left in care of the Yorgensen-Meloan-Londeen Funeral Home, 1616 Poyntz Avenue, Manhattan, KS 66502.
