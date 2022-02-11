On February 7, 2022 Robert (Bob) Rosell passed away at the age of 70.
Bob was born on May 21, 1951 to William and Doris Rosell in Manhattan, KS. He was the only brother to his older sister, Harriet Doyle, and younger sister, Wilma Loecker. He attended Manhattan schools and continued his education at Kansas State University. He was a proud Wildcat graduate.
Bob played some Little League baseball as a kid. His sisters remember walking the 10 blocks to the City Park to watch him play. He was a jokester as a kid. He did all sorts of silly things such as kissing his reflection in the toaster and burning his lips.
Bob had many friends as a young man, doing things with them such as driving the Poyntz to Vista loop in his Rambler. He played football in High School and started working at Boyd’s Appliances. He worked there all the way through college.
Bob was a single man but really enjoyed spending time with his nieces and nephews. He gave some of them special names such as Norma and Mildred. He earned the title of Uncle Buck from them. They will miss him terribly.
He moved to the Shawnee Mission area and worked for the Kansas Department for Children and Families as a supervisor until he retired. He was the go to man when other offices in the state were short handed because of illnesses or retirement. He really enjoyed his work and developed many close relationships with his coworkers. He played a little soccer in the summertime. Bob spend time with his family decorating holiday cookies, making lefse, and baking ost kaka. Bob enjoyed watching college and professional sports, cooking, taking care of his cats, visiting with his family, and socializing with his friends.
He is preceded in death by his parents and his nephew Stephen. He is survived by his sisters, his nieces and nephews, and his great nieces and nephews. He will be missed by family and friends.
