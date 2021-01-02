Robert Richard ‘Bob’ Lind, 90, loving husband and charitable community partner, passed away
December 14, 2020, at Hutchinson Regional Medical Center. He had been active and healthy (he
still used his computer daily!) until he contracted Covid-19.
Bob was born March 26, 1930, in Manhattan, to Roy & Hazel (Lloyd) Lind. He graduated from
Manhattan High School and Kansas State University. Bob joined the ROTC while at K-State and
was a 1 st Lt. in the United States Air Force during the Korean War. After leaving the Air Force,
he worked as an insurance adjuster for Farm Bureau for most of his career.
On August 19, 1961, Bob married the love of his life, Charlene Mae Mordy, in Hutchinson. She
died May 6, 2014.
Bob and Charlene owned a local laundromat for many years in addition to his work with Farm
Bureau.
He was known as a loyal K-State Wildcat fan and drove to Manhattan to attend many sporting
events over the years. Bob also was a gardener, walked daily in Carey Park, and regularly picked
up day-old bread at Subway to deliver to various agencies serving people in need.
In addition, he was an active member of Trinity United Methodist Church for over 54 years. Bob
was a long-time member of the Doers Sunday School Class, often served as usher, and was a
member of the Staff Parish Relations Committee. He served several terms on the church’s
Foundation Endowment board, which he helped establish in 1983.
Bob was known for his infectious smile and his kind and compassionate spirit.
He was preceded in death by his parents and brother, Fred.
Bob is survived by three nephews, Richard, James, and Rollin.
Per Bob’s wishes, cremation has taken place and a private inurnment was held at Memorial Park
Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to Trinity United Methodist Church, in care of Elliott
Mortuary, 1219 N. Main, Hutchinson, KS 67501.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.