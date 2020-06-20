Robert R. Schalles, age 85, of Manhattan, died June 19, 2020, at Good Shepherd Homecare and Hospice in Manhattan.
He was born March 25, 1935, in Durango, Colorado.
He was married to Betty E. Sewell on December 30, 1956, in Monte Vista, CO. Betty preceded him in death on August 8, 1998. On January 1, 2000, in Manhattan, he was married to Daisy M. Fielder. Mrs. Schalles survives of Manhattan.
Additional survivors include his four children: Philip Schalles (Leanne) of Hays, KS, Larry Schalles (Susanne) of Roanoke, TX, Karen Schalles of Plano, TX, and Glen Schalles (Dianna) of Manhattan; three step-children: Mark Fielder (Jill) of Lexington, KY, Lisa Lynn (Kendall) of Lindsborg, KS, and Jana Grimm (Brian) of Overland Park, KS; one brother Harold Schalles (Nancy) of Albany, OR; sister-in-law Irma Schalles of Ashcroft, British Columbia; 14 grandchildren, 17 great-grandchildren and one expected in October.
Bob was also preceded in death by his parents and one brother John.
Cremation is planned. The family will receive friends from 1:00 to 3:00 P.M. Sunday, September 13th, at the Yorgensen-Meloan-Londeen Funeral Home. Private family inurnment will be in the Pleasant Valley Cemetery.
Online condolences may be left for the family through the funeral home website at www.ymlfuneralhome.com.
The family requests no flowers. Memorial contributions may be made to the Flint Hills Breadbasket or Good Shepherd Homecare & Hospice. Contributions may be left in care of the Yorgensen-Meloan-Londeen Funeral Home, 1616 Poyntz Avenue, Manhattan, KS 66502.
