Robert James Paul was born on July 19, 1931 to Archibald Joseph and Anna (Weber) Paul. He was one of ten children and is survived by one sister and three brothers. Bob was a scholarly man and spent his career educating other scholars. He received his bachelor's degree in engineering from Wisconsin Madison, and then a master's degree from Oklahoma State University and a PhD from the University of Arkansas, both in business administration. As an educator, Bob worked at the University of Missouri, Lincoln University, and Kansas State University. He also served 2 years in the Army.
In 1955, Bob married Phyllis Jean Rolke, and they had four children: Steve of Wamego, KS, Sue (Mike) Dickerson of Mississippi, Nancy of Texas, and Mike (Lan Le) of Virginia. Phyllis preceded Bob in death in 1987. He later met and married Vina Disberger in 1992. Vina was also a widow with nine children and many grandchildren, most of whom do not remember a time when Bob was not a loving and devoted member of their family. Vina preceded Bob in death in June 2018.
Bob leaves behind his children and three grandsons, Dave, Ross, and Adam, as well as his nine step-children, Colleen (Mark) Johnson, Dennis (Martha) Disberger, Mike (Kim) Disberger, Patrick Disberger, Connie (Nick) Hart, Carol (Dennis) Wright, Russell (Mary) Disberger, David (Kim) Disberger, and Robert (Tonya) Disberger as well as numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren, including his caregivers, Jeff and Kristen Wright and their family.
Bob will be greatly missed and will always be remembered for his love of family, camping, travel, poetry, church, and his wonderful sense of humor. Due to the current covid-19 situation, his services will be private.
Memorial contributions may be left in memory of Bob to the St. Thomas More Catholic Church. Contributions may be left in care of the Yorgensen-Meloan-Londeen Funeral Home, 1616 Poyntz Avenue, Manhattan, Kansas 66502.
