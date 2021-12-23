Robert “Bob” Mitchell Parker passed away peacefully in his sleep on December 17, 2021 at the age of 71 at Ascension Via Christi Village Manhattan KS.
Bob was born on September 10, 1950, in Springfield, Tennessee to Laverne (Cooksey) Parker and Elmore Parker. He attended school in Cedar Hill Tennessee and as a child he enjoyed football, fishing and hunting. After graduating from Jo Byrnes High School in 1968, he married and had two children, a daughter Tonya and son Jamie. He was drafted into the United States Army, serving his country in Germany, at Fort Knox and Fort Riley amongst others.
He later divorced and in 1972 he married Nora Dutton, daughter of Orville and Louise Dutton of Jamestown KS. They had three sons, Jeremy, Sean, and Patrick and after living in Germany, Watertown, NY, and Pleasant View, TN, they made their home in Manhattan KS.
When he completed his time with regular Army, Bob spent the rest of his working life in construction and the Army National Guard. He enjoyed watching his favorite NFL team, the Miami Dolphins, until end zone dancing squashed his love for the NFL. His loyalties switched to college football and the K-State Wildcats, watching almost every game. He enjoyed western movies, fishing, hunting, Louis L’Amour books, target-shooting, visiting with National Guard friends and other veterans, playing cards, and spending time with family, often teaching his many nieces and nephews the finer points of playing pitch, blackjack, and shooting clay pigeons.
He is preceded in death by both of his parents and his brother Wayne. He is survived by his sister Angie (Tommie) Parker-Quigley and brothers Ronnie (Tina) Parker and Kim Webster. He is also survived by his daughter Tonya Parker-Phillippe, son Jamie (Kim) Parker and his grandchildren Derick, Jordan, Randi, Shelby, Colton and five great-grandchildren. He is survived by his wife Nora and sons Jeremy (Jaime) Parker, Sean (Susanne) Parker, and Patrick (Amanda) Parker, his grandchildren Austin, Kaylyn, Cole (Alyssa), Landon, Cody, Gavin, Kieran, five great-grandchildren and many nieces, nephews, cousins, and uncles.
Services will be at Yorgensen-Meloan-Londeen Funeral Home on December 30 at 10:00. Family will receive visitors December 29 from 6:00 - 7:00pm at the funeral home. Memorials may be made to the Vineyard Church, Manhattan, KS or the VFW. Contributions may be left in care of the Yorgensen-Meloan-Londeen Funeral Home, 1616 Poyntz Avenue, Manhattan, Kansas 66502.
Online condolences may be left for the family through the funeral home website at www.ymlfuneralhome.com
