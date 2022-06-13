Robert O'Donnell Jun 13, 2022 5 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Robert Lee (Bob) O'Donnell, 60, of Ogden, Kansas passed away Monday, June 6th, 2002. There will not be any services at this time. Carlson's Irvin-Parkview Funeral Home. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Robert O'donnell Robert Lee Kansas Pass Away Ogden Service Recommended for you × Add an entry as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Add entry × Your entry has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone signs the guestbook. Notifications from this guestbook will end. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) entries Sign the guestbook. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Add an entry Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook. Latest News Police report for June 13, 2022 Automakers ask Congress to lift electric vehicle tax cap Texas shooting records could be blocked by legal loophole Markets tumble worldwide, bear market growls on Wall Street Riley County's Brummett 2nd in javelin at NJCAA national meet Abortion debate: Here are 13 ways California is preparing for influx of out-of-state patients Covid Funding Pries Open a Door to Improving Air Quality in Schools Inside the Finals: Celtics fit to be tied, Steph raining 3s Most Popular Articles Images Videos Commented ArticlesSorority houses damaged in thunderstorm, possible tornado that hit Manhattan areaChaney Jones wishes Kanye West a happy birthday despite splitSome parents say Rock Springs' gender policy isn't safe for kidsDr. Brian Sandford Spooner, Sr.Former USD 383 preschool nurse faces additional child sex chargesTang looks to fill final roster spots as team heads into the summerJack Wagner's son dies aged 27Woman punched, shot by unknown man in ManhattanKylie Minogue says legal battle with Kylie Jenner 'had to be done'Riley County moves into 'substantial' category for COVID cases Images Videos CommentedSorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles. Latest e-Edition The Manhattan Mercury To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left.
