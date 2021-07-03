Robert James (Bob) Murphy, 62, of Manhattan, KS, passed away Saturday, June 26th, at his residence.
Bob was born in Danvers, MA on July 8, 1958,the son of the late Francis and Lorraine (Maloouf) Murphy. He graduated from high school and served in the U.S. Coast Guard. Upon his 6yrs in the military he and Lynn Kauth started their lives together. He was disabled but worked as a landscaper.
Bob is survived by Lynn Kauth of the home; three sons Kyle Kauth of Radcliff, KY; Jason Murphy, of Manhattan; Robert James Murphy, Jr, of Henryville, IN; and a brother, William Murphy, and also survived by 5 grandchildren. Bob is preceded in death by his parents, 1 brother and 1 sister.
Services will be announced at a later time by Carlson’s Irvin-Parkview Funeral Home, Manhattan. To send an online condolence visit www.Irvin-Parkview.com
