Robert Dean Marshall, age 84, of Manhattan, Kansas, died Saturday March 27, 2021 at the Ascension Via Christi Village in Manhattan.
Bob was born at home on September 21, 1936 in Cairo, Iowa, the son of James and Nina (Fitzgerald) Marshall. He attended local schools and graduated from Wapello High School with the class of 1954. He then entered the U.S. Army and served 3 years as a paratrooper. After his service time he then attended the University of Iowa. Bob graduated with his bachelor’s degree in accounting in 1962.
On November 18, 1972 in Wapello, he was united in marriage to Mary Schroeder. She preceded him in death in 2016.
He and Mary lived in Rockaway Beach, Missouri for many years where they owned and operated a motel. Bob also enjoyed working as a CPA at his firm in Branson, Missouri, serving his many clients. After retirement they moved Manhattan, Kansas. Bob and Mary enjoyed traveling together and spending time with family. He loved to play cards, and was a sports fan, especially boxing, football and his Iowa Hawkeyes.
In addition to his wife, he was also preceded in death by his siblings: Norbert Marshall, Alvin Marshall, Mildred Henderson, and Anna Mae Chaplin.
Bob is survived by his son, Rob Schroeder, of Kansas City, Missouri, his sister, Betty Scott, of Davenport, Iowa, his nieces, nephews, sister and brothers-in-law, and many friends.
Funeral Services for Mr. Marshall will be held at 10:00 a.m. Friday April 2, 2021 at the Yorgensen-Meloan-Londeen Funeral Home in Manhattan, with the Rev. Ben Duerfeldt officiating.
Graveside services will be held at 10:30 a.m. Saturday April 3, 2021 at the Fulton Cemetery near Wapello, Iowa.
Memorial contributions in memory of Mr. Marshall are suggested to the T. Russell Reitz Animal Shelter. Contributions may be left in care of the Yorgensen-Meloan-Londeen Funeral Home, 1616 Poyntz Avenue, Manhattan, Kansas 66502.
