Manhattan, Kansas – Robert (Bob) E. Lewis, age 76, passed away April 16, 2022. He was born October 27, 1945 to Alva and Lela (Denton) Lewis in Leona, KS. Bob grew up in the Hiawatha area, and enlisted in the Navy after high school. Bob trained in electrical technology in the Navy and was a Vietnam Veteran. After honorable discharge from the Navy, he worked for Xerox for 40 years until he retired in 2011. He married the love of his life, Pat (Runnalls) Lewis, September 1st, 1973. Bob and Pat have three children: Sarah (Mike) Boggs, Craig (Carol Brooks) Lewis, and Katie (Rory) Tonniges, two grandsons Tyler and Brennan Boggs, and their beloved Jack Russell, Piper.
Bob loved driving and visiting family in Arizona, classic rock music, NASCAR, Royals baseball, and anything K-State sports. He also loved all types of cars especially exotic, sport, and classic cars.
Bob was preceded in death by his parents and one sister, Marilyn Shields. He is survived by his wife, children, grandchildren, brother Vernon (Bonnie) Lewis, and his sisters Shirley (Ron) Atteberry and Luella (Don) Scott.
Graveside funeral services will be held on April 22 at 11:00AM at the Athelstane Cemetery in Clay County, Kansas. Memorial donations may be made to the American Heart Association or the Alzheimer’s Foundation and can be sent to in care of Neil-Schwensen-Rook Funeral Home, Clay Center, Kansas.
