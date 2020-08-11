Robert (Bobby) Lee Beardsley passed away on August 7, 2020, at the NorthCare Hospice House, North Kansas City after a sudden and brief illness.
Robert was born in Russell, Kansas, February 13, 1954, to Art B. Beardsley and Doris Lee (Carpenter) Beardsley. He graduated from Belleville High School, Belleville, KS in 1972 and Kansas State University, Manhattan, KS in 1989 with Bachelors and Masters of Architecture with fields of study in Historic Preservation, Archeology and Urban Design. He worked for many years for DOD and HUD. His final position was with FEMA Region 7 as Deputy Regional Environmental Officer. Prior to his federal service he worked in urban planning in Topeka and Wichita.
Robert was active in the Kansas Preservation Alliance and served as the Executive Director 1994-1995. In addition, he enjoyed volunteering with many organizations in historic preservation and the environment. Robert was a friend to many and always strived to make the world a better place.
Robert is survived by his nephew, Tyler Prehm (Los Angeles, CA), many cousins and friends. He was predeceased by his parents, Art and Doris, and sister, Terri Sue Prehm.
There will not be a funeral service but rather a gathering of his friends sometime in the future to celebrate Robert’s life. Inurnment will be at Sedalia Cemetery, Manhattan, KS.
In lieu of flowers, anyone wishing to honor his life are requested to make donations to their local humane society to support the many animals in need.
