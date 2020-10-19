Robert E. King, 77, of Junction City, passed away the morning of Thursday, October 8th, at the Via Christi Village in Manhattan. He was the husband of Jeannie King. Carlson's Irvin-Parkview Funeral Home in Manhattan is assisting the family with arrangements. www.irvinparkview.com
Latest News
- Labor and delivery nurse shares in highs and lows of welcoming new life
- Police report for Oct. 19, 2020
- County COVID-19 cases up 10 over weekend
- Moran's bill reforming mental health services for veterans crosses finish line
- Clues from the blood of Kansans suggest the coronavirus pandemic could stick around for a long time
- Riley County experiencing 'very high' advance voting turnout
- Trump, Biden go on offense in states they're trying to flip
- Florida begins early voting with no major problems reported
Most Popular
Articles
- Man dies in accident at Wamego pool
- Will quarterback Skylar Thompson return for a 6th season at Kansas State in 2021?
- Commenters bombard virtual KSUnite event with racist posts
- City to consider vacating utility easement for creation of Casey's General Store
- Manhattan High's bid to join the Sunflower League rejected
- Man dies after car crashes, rolls into creek near Manhattan
- Kansas State receiver, All-America kick returner Joshua Youngblood entering transfer portal
- Chris Klieman: Kansas State quarterback Skylar Thompson 'done for the year'
- Thomas "Wyatt" Balman
- M. Josh Hungerford
Images
Videos
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.