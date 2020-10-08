Robert E. King, 77, of Junction City, passed away the morning of Thursday, October 8th, at the Via Christi Village in Manhattan. He was the husband of Jeannie King. Carlson's Irvin-Parkview Funeral Home in Manhattan is assisting the family with future arrangements.
Latest News
- Frankfort enters latest Kpreps rankings
- Manhattan football faces pivotal matchup with Washburn Rural
- Inside Manhattan High's decision to pursue a Sunflower League position and what comes next
- Notice for Oct. 8, 2020
- Police report for Oct. 8, 2020
- Riley County District Court tests church, former theater as venue for trials
- USD 383 targets Nov. 2 for students to return to school four days a week
- Officials warn of noise from Fort Riley training
Most Popular
Articles
- Kansas State's Chris Klieman says 'no fracture' for starting quarterback Skylar Thompson
- Riley County confirms two new COVID-19 outbreaks; RCPD, MFD add positive cases
- How is Kansas State divvying up quarterback reps at practice this week?
- Chris Klieman: 'No update' on injured Kansas State starting quarterback Skylar Thompson
- Riley County man dies after testing positive for COVID-19
- Riley County reports 76 new COVID-19 cases
- Manhattan man dead after being shot by police
- Defensive lineman Derick Newton leaves Kansas State — for 2nd time
- Police shoot Manhattan man after he threatened to shoot family member
- Manhattan resident threatens to sue city over Wildcat Creek flooding
Images
Videos
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.