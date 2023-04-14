Robert & Kathy Tilly Apr 14, 2023 1 hr ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Services for Robert and Kathy Tilly will be held on Wednesday April 19, 2023 at 1:00p.m. at the Kansas Veterans’ Cemetery at Fort Riley in Manhattan.Kathy died on December 16, 2022 and Robert died on December 19, 2022.The Yorgensen-Meloan-Londeen Funeral Home, 1616 Poyntz Avenue, Manhattan, Kansas 66502, is assisting the family with the service arrangements. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Recommended for you × Add an entry as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Add entry × Your entry has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone signs the guestbook. Notifications from this guestbook will end. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) entries Sign the guestbook. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Add an entry Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook. Latest News K-State transfer Lauterbach commits to Virginia MHS girls' soccer falls to Bishop Carroll 3-0 Optimist Chaos softball opens season with wins Bill Hader gets deep on human nature in 'Barry' final season Mo'Nique sues CBS, Paramount for 'millions' in profits from 'The Parkers' Scorsese waltzes with David Johansen in 'Personality Crisis' Manhattan Regional Airport extends closure for runway expansion PLAN YOUR WEEKEND | Wamego Tulip Festival, puppies, tea party and more Most Popular Articles Images Videos Commented ArticlesEverett: Season 2 of HBO show will have more K-State, more platonic loveRCPD: Woman wrecked car in DUI, bit police officers during arrestTwo poisonous birds discovered deep in jungles of Papua New GuineaCity manager: Aggieville requesting $25K for gift card promotionManhattan chiropractor charged with sexual batteryManhattan man injured in single-vehicle accident on I-70KSU's shifted mindset around fullbacks and tight endsManhattan Regional Airport extends closure for runway expansionMHS boys' golf wins home tournament, looks to defend league titleBrent Morrill Images Videos CommentedSorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles. Latest Special Section Special Sections Inspire Magazine Mar 3, 2023 0 Latest e-Edition The Manhattan Mercury To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.