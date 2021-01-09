Robert G. Johnson, age 90, of Manhattan, died January 7, 2021, at the Good Shepherd Homecare and Hospice House in Manhattan.
He was born June 15, 1930, in Randolph, Kansas, the son of Carl John and Carrie Rosalie (Pultz) Johnson.
On March 18, 1951, in Riley County, Kansas, he was married to Marilyn F. Dettmer.
Mr. Johnson served for more than 40 years in the Kansas National Guard and retired at the rank of Command Sergeant Major.
Bob was a member of the Blue Valley Memorial United Methodist Church, Masonic Lodge, Civil War Reenactment Group, American Legion Post #17, and the Riley County Historical Society.
Bob and Marilyn traveled to Africa many times and loved to watch and photograph wildlife. He had volunteered as a Docent for both the Sunset Zoo and Konza Prairie.
Bob was preceded in death by Marilyn on September 15, 2016. He was also preceded in death by his six siblings: Lois Beckman, Doris Whitaker, Geneva Bergsten, Iona Harris, Carl and James Johnson.
Survivors include his two children: Cynthia A. Kite and her husband Timothy J. of Onaga, KS, and Kent R. Johnson and his wife Lana J. of Maple Hill, KS; four grandchildren: Ashlyn A. Kite-Hartwich and her husband Cody, Martina Beseau Johnson, Timothy Beseau and Tiffany Beseau-Clayton; and five great-grandchildren: Wren and Griffon Hartwich, Jordan Johnson, Zeke and Zane Clayton.
Family and friends may stop by the Yorgensen-Meloan-Londeen Funeral Home from 10:00 A.M. to 8:00 P.M. Friday, January 15th, to pay their respects.
Private family graveside services will be held at the Randolph/Fancy Creek Cemetery with Reverend Kevin Larson officiating. The graveside service may be viewed through the Yorgensen-Meloan-Londeen Funeral Home Facebook page at 2:00 P.M. Saturday, January 16th.
Online condolences may be left for the family through the funeral home website at www.ymlfuneralhome.com.
Memorial contributions may be made to either Sunset Zoo, Riley County Historical Society, National Guard Museum or Blue Valley Memorial United Methodist Church. Contributions may be left in care of the Yorgensen-Meloan-Londeen Funeral Home, 1616 Poyntz Avenue, Manhattan, KS 66502.
