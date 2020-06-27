Robert John “Bob” Downing, age 80, passed away Friday, June 26, 2020 at the Leonardville Nursing Home.
He was born on May 6, 1940 in Bronx, New York.
Complete obituary and service information will be announced later by the Anderes-Pfeifley Funeral Home.
