Robert John “Bob” Downing, age 80 of Leonardville, passed away peacefully at the Leonardville Nursing Home with family by his side on Friday, June 26, 2020.
A graveside memorial service with Military Honors will be held at 10:00 a.m. Thursday, September 3, 2020 at the Kansas Veterans’ Cemetery in Manhattan.
A memorial has been established for the Leonardville Nursing Home. Contributions may be left in care of the Anderes-Pfeifley Funeral Home.
Condolences may be left for the family at www.apfunerals.com.
