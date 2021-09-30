Dr. Robert H. “Bob” Hines, 85, of Manhattan, KS passed away Saturday, September 25, 2021 at Promedica Coldwater Regional Hospital.
In following his wishes, cremation has taken place and the family will have a private graveside service in Sheridan, IN at a later date. The family was cared for by Dutcher Funeral Home.
Bob was born November 20, 1935 to Hess and Louise (Mendenhall) Hines in Sheridan, IN. He earned his bachelor’s degree in animal husbandry from Purdue University in 1957. There, he was a member of the 1956 Purdue livestock judging team, where he was named high individual at the Chicago International Livestock Exposition judging contest. Upon graduation, Bob fulfilled his ROTC commitment in Ft Eustis, VA. After two years of service, he earned his master’s and doctorate degrees in swine nutrition and management from Michigan State University. He served as Michigan’s state swine extension specialist for three years while he coached the MSU livestock judging team. On August 18, 1957, in Center Church near Young America, Indiana, he was married to the love of his life, Treva Pullen. Treva preceded him in death on August 20, 2020. In 1966 after finishing his PHD, they moved to Manhattan, KS where Bob joined the faculty of Kansas State University in the Department of Animal Sciences and Industry. He taught until his retirement in 2000.
Bob was a man of faith, attending the United Methodist Church in Manhattan for many years. Bob judged his first show in 1957 and judged at the local, state and national levels for 45 years. He was an avid KSU sports fan. His true joy in life was being around his family, especially his granddaughters. He drove thousands of miles to support them in showing livestock. Bob’s motto has been, “Be honest and true to yourself, and honest and true about livestock.”
Bob is survived by his son Brian (Donna) Hines of Quincy; his sister Mary Louise (Ron) Godby of Kendallville, IN; his brother John (RuthAnn) Hines of Sheridan, IN; and his granddaughters Cailyn and Payton Hines. He was preceded in death by his parents; his wife of 63 years, Treva Hines; and his son Jeffrey Hines.
Memorials may be directed to either: Purdue Livestock Judging Team, Purdue University, Attn: Matt Claeys, 3048 Creighton Hall, 270 S Russell St, West Lafayette, IN 47907-2041; or K State Livestock Judging Team, Kansas State University, Bob Hines Memorial, Department of Animal Science, Attn: Dave Nichols, Weber 227, Manhattan, KS 66506 www.dutcherfh.com
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.