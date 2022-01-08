Robert Hartenstein Jan 8, 2022 11 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Robert “Bob” Hartenstein, 85, formerly of Manhattan, died Jan. 3, 2022, in Wichita, Kan.Arrangements are being handled by Hillside Funeral Home West in Wichita. For entire obituary go to dignitymemorial.com/obituaries/wichita-ks. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Recommended for you × Add an entry as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Add entry × Your entry has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone signs the guestbook. Notifications from this guestbook will end. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) entries Sign the guestbook. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Add an entry Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook. Latest News Highland Park romps past MHS boys' basketball Giannis returns, Bucks blow out Nets 121-109 in Brooklyn Manhattan girls roll Highland Park by 30 in road victory 50 years ago Friday: Lakers win record-setting 33rd game in a row Coast Guard announces safety rules after deadly boat fire Witnesses in first day of trial for 2019 murder describe hearing gunshot Missouri man who killed, buried wife sentenced to 28 years Biden's economic challenge: Finding workers and goods Most Popular Articles Images Videos Commented ArticlesWamego woman in critical condition after child accidentally shot herAggieville finds new location for Little Apple Ball DropK-State routs LSU, 42-20, to win Texas BowlCollin Klein focused on beating LSU, not speculation on becoming Kansas State’s offensive coordinatorCollin Klein named Kansas State’s new offensive coordinatorFROM THE PUBLISHER | The Brian Kelly infomercial conspiracyK-State head coach Bruce Weber, 7 players out versus No. 14 Texas due to COVID-19 protocolsUSD 383 staff stretched thin to start year as illnesses impact districtHealth officials say number of COVID patients at Ascension Via Christi near all-time highUSD 383 crews cleaning up after water leak damages Oliver Brown Elementary library Images Videos CommentedSorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles. Latest e-Edition The Manhattan Mercury To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Newspaper Ads Join Us at KS Fort Riley Assistant Bulletin
