On July 31,2022, Robert Warren Grobe III, peacefully passed away at his home in Geary County, Kansas.
Robert, known to his friends as Rob, was the first born son to Kathryn Grobe and Robert Warren Grobe Jr., on August 15, 1983, in Brigham City, Utah.
Anyone who knew Rob would describe him as intelligent, kind, quiet, and caring. He was one of the most loving people you could ever know. His best friend was his brother Jake. He was happiest when he was outside in nature. Rob was father to Haylee Marie Grobe, born September 28, 2010. He said his Hay-Bug was the best of him, the best thing he had ever done.
Rob proudly served his country for five years in the United States Marine Corp. He was honorably discharged in 2007.
Rob leaves behind his daughter Haylee, his wife Ashley, mother Kathryn, father Bob, his brother Jake, sister Allyson, grandmother Edythe Grobe, aunt Patty Grobe, and cousins Wiley Call and Katie Bartlett.
Rob is preceded in death by his paternal grandfather, Robert Warren Grobe Sr and his cousin Emily Tazoi.
Rob is survived by many friends and other family members who loved him dearly. A favorite quote he recently found was “ Love Beyond Words.” Rob will be remembered as being loved beyond words to those he left behind.
A celebration of life will be held on Saturday August 13th at 2 pm at Northeast Community Park. Dress will be casual.
