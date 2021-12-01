R. Daniel Lykins, 75, Topeka, Kansas passed away on Thursday, November 25, 2021.
Dan was born January 22, 1946, in Atchison, Kansas, the son of Robert and Mary McNerney Lykins. He graduated from Maur Hill High School in 1964, KState in 1968 and Washburn University Law School in 1972. He married Judy Becher on May 20, 1972, in Topeka. Dan was a personal injury attorney and senior partner at Bryan Lykins Hejtmanek Law Firm. As a Topeka attorney, he tried over 90 civil and criminal jury trials in Federal and State courts in Kansas. Dan received numerous awards from Washburn Law School for work he did for the law school. Dan also received numerous awards and honors over the years from the Kansas Trial Lawyers Association, the Kansas Bar Association, the Topeka Bar Association, the Topeka Inn's of Court and the American Association for Justice. The majority of his practice centers around helping people involved in serious personal injury claims, motor vehicle claims, product liability claims and wrongful death claims.
According to WIBW's Chris Fisher, "In 2002, Lykins ran to represent Kansas' Second Congressional District as a Democrat, but fell short to Republican Jim Ryun. He also mounted an unsuccessful bid to become Kansas Attorney General. Lykins served as a member of the Kansas Board of Regents, and used his personal success as a lawyer to contribute to several non-profit and charitable causes across Northeast Kansas. Lykins was an active supporter of the Topeka Rescue Mission, Maur Hill/Mount St. Scholastica, Sisters of St. Benedict of Ferdinand Children's Emergency Fund, Skyline Schools Foundation, Washburn Law School, KSU Foundation, TARC, and partnered with WIBW's Chris Fisher in his annual "Just a Buck" campaign for Big Brothers Big Sisters."
Dan is survived by his wife, Judy; children, Jeremy Lykins, Danya Wirtz (Stephen) and Brendan Lykins; grandchildren, Lindsey Gatz (Jake), Chase Lykins, Jake and Sierra Wirtz; great-grandchildren, Sutton and Ariya Gatz; and siblings, Barb Lykins (Christie), Tom Lykins (Jenny) and Tim Lykins (Linda). He was preceded in death by his son, Michael Lykins, parents, siblings, Mary Pat McKelvy, Jim Lykins and Jane Lykins.
Visitation will be 5 to 7 p.m. Thursday, December 2nd, at Kevin Brennan Family Funeral Home, 2801 SW Urish Road, Topeka KS 66614. Rosary and memorial service will be 11 a.m. Friday, December 3rd, at the funeral home. Inurnment will follow in Mount Calvary Cemetery.
A memorial for Dan Lykins has been established at the Kansas State University Foundation. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the KSU Foundation (indicate fund M47379 on the memo line), 1800 Kimball Ave., Ste 200, Manhattan KS 66502, or to make a gift online go to www.ksufoundation.org/giv/memorials. Condolences may be sent online to www.kevinbrennanfamily.com.
