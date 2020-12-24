Robert “Bob” Dale Brockish, 77, of Wamego, Kansas, died Saturday, December 19, 2020. A private burial was held in St. Bernard’s Catholic Cemetery in Wamego. The family suggests memorial contributions to St Bernard’s Catholic Cemetery.
