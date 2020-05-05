Robert A. Bergquist, age 76, of Waterville, passed away Saturday, May 2, 2020, at Community Memorial Health Care in Marysville. Viewing is from noon to 8:00 pm, Thursday, at Terry-Christie Funeral Home in Waterville. Private Graveside Services are at 11:00 am Friday, May 8, 2020, at Riverside Cemetery, Waterville, with Pastor Troy Bowers officiating. (The service will be available live on Facebook.) Burial with Military Honor’s is at Riverside Cemetery, Waterville. A memorial service will be held at a later date. www.terrychristiefuneralhome.com.
