Rita Faye Henry, age 84, of Randolph, passed away Saturday, October 30, 2021 at her residence.
She was born at her family home in Leonardville on January 28, 1937, the daughter of Lewis and Vera (Young) Faulkender.
On June 26, 1955 in Topeka, she married Larry Lee Henry. He survives of the home.
Early in her working years, Rita was a CRA and CNA. Once her children were born, she became a full-time housewife and enjoyed raising all animals. She was an avid K-State fan and was even deputized so she could ride with her husband while he transported inmates to different towns.
In addition to her husband Larry Henry, she is survived by three sons, William Henry and wife Laurie of Westmoreland, Dallas Henry and wife Bridgett of Randolph and Eric Henry of Westmoreland; one sister, Nola Jean Renner of Manhattan; ten grandchildren and five great grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her parents and one sister, Iris Smith.
Memorial services will be held at 10:30 a.m. Monday, November 15, 2021 at the Anderes-Pfeifley Funeral Home with Pastor Kevin Larson officiating. The family asks that everyone wear purple.
Memorials may be made for Meadowlark Hospice or Clay County Animal Rescue and Education Center (CCARE) and left in care of the Anderes-Pfeifley Funeral Home.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.