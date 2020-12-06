Rita Ann Enlow (née Sickenberger) died unexpectedly in Georgetown, TX on November 11, 2020, at the age of 81. Rita is survived by her husband, William “Bill” Enlow; children, Bradley Skaggs, Brooklyn, NY, Greg Skaggs, Golden Valley, MN, Barry Enlow, Tyler, TX, Ben Enlow, Palm Springs, CA, Brad Enlow, Manhattan, KS; her sister, Fran Rominger, Palo Alto, CA, her brother, William Sickenberger, Reston, VA, her grandson, granddaughters and great granddaughter and her nieces Thea Bela, Jan Akers and Gail Malber and nephew, Bill Sickenberger, Jr. She is preceded in death by her parents.Rita was born on April 8, 1939, in Rocky Ford, CO to D. R. and Ellen Sickenberger. She graduated from Rocky Ford High School in 1957 and in 1961, graduated from Colorado University. She moved to Kansas City for her first job with AT&T where she met, and in 1964, married Ronald W. Skaggs (who preceded her in death in 2017). She and Ron moved to St. Louis, MO where Bradley was born, then Topeka, KS, where Greg was born, finally settling in Manhattan, KS where she raised her family and began her career as a real estate broker. She was well known in Manhattan as one of the top agents and known within the community for her work with the Boy Scouts, The Pumpkin Patch Craft Show and as a solid bridge player. She married Bill Enlow on January 18, 1992, in Manhattan, KS. Upon retirement, they moved to Georgetown, TX, escaping the Texas summer heat at their mountain home in Angle Fire, NM. Rita loved the mountains, fishing and golfing. While she never did hit a hole-in-one, she did master the ability to knock a window out of a moving Maserati from 100 yds. She and Bill held epic dinner parties, loved to travel the world together and while she would (probably) not deny this, she was known to never turn down a good glass of wine or two. She will be remembered as a woman of grace and dignity, a mother of unconditional love and a wife of unwavering devotion. Her smile, her laugh, and her love will be greatly missed by all.
