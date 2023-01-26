Risë Quinn Jan 26, 2023 1 hr ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Risë Ann Quinn, 67, Topeka KS, passed away Tuesday, January 24, 2023, at her home surrounded by her family, after a tough and extremely courageous battle with cancer.To read Risë’s full obituary and to leave condolences online, please visit www.kevinbrennanfamily.com. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Politics Armed Forces Recommended for you × Add an entry as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Add entry × Your entry has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone signs the guestbook. Notifications from this guestbook will end. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) entries Sign the guestbook. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Add an entry Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook. Latest News PLAN YOUR WEEKEND | Live music, KSU basketball, painting, dancing and more K-State engineering students, faculty travel to Kentucky to help with tornado cleanup EYESTONE | Making more plants ‘Maybe I Do’ review: Love on the rom-com rocks, for couples both young and old Monterey Park, an Asian cultural hub, shaken by shooting Bed Bath and Beyond store in Manhattan closing Downtown restaurant Five closes after four years Commissioners approve KSU Foundation's $30M bond, tax abatement request Most Popular Articles Images Videos Commented ArticlesDowntown restaurant Five closes after four yearsBed Bath and Beyond store in Manhattan closingManhattan man receives 23 years for attempted second-degree murderOUR NEIGHBORS | Former K-State crops team head coach reflects on successNEW WING | USD 383 board members tour completed addition at MHS West3 Wildcats enter transfer portalNorman WinterVader, a former KSU 3-sport athlete, dead at 84No. 5 K-State's comeback falls short at No. 12 Iowa StateRCPD investigates ammunition theft of over $10K Images Videos CommentedSorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles. Latest Special Section Special Sections K-State Sugar Bowl Preview 2022 Dec 29, 2022 0 Latest e-Edition The Manhattan Mercury To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left.
