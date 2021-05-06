Ricky Roberts, 67, of Decatur, Illinois, passed away on Friday, April 30, 2021, at Decatur Memorial Hospital.
Ricky was born July 8, 1953, in Lake Charles, Louisiana, the son of Howard E. and Lois Jean (Reiling) Roberts. He worked as a heavy equipment operator for over 17 years with Bayers Construction in Manhattan, Kansas, and 21 years with Kelly Construction, Decatur, Illinois, before retiring. Ricky loved woodworking, working on vehicles, minibikes, and go carts. An avid football fan, Ricky was a fan of the Kansas City Chiefs, he tolerated the Bears, and was a Kansas State football fan. Ricky married Kathy Morstatter on December 11, 1999.
His is survived by his wife, Kathy Roberts of Decatur; children: Lindsey (Majdi) Qasem, and Ian (Gina) Roberts; grandchildren: Braxton, Zakaria, Brynlee, Lilah and Paizley; children: Karrie Luttrell, Karla Burrus, and Tim Modro; grandchildren: Kaylie, Kylie, Zech, Taiylor and Jake; brothers: Terry (Susan) Roberts and Rodney (Dori) Roberts; several nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
Ricky was preceded in death by his parents, brother Jay and sister Debra.
A Graveside Service will be held at 2:00 P.M. on Saturday, May 8, 2021, at the Garnett Cemetery. Ricky’s family will greet friends from 1:00 P.M. to 2:00 P.M. on Saturday at the Feuerborn Family Funeral Service Chapel, 219 S. Oak St., Garnett, Kansas, prior to the graveside service.
Condolences may be sent to the family at www.feuerbornfuneral.com
