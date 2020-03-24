Richard Ray Zentz Jr., age 57, passed away Sunday, March 22 surrounded by family and friends. Richard was born January 20, 1963 in Manhattan, Ks. to Richard Sr. and Shirley Zentz. He is survived by his mother, Shirley Zentz of Lee’s Summit, Mo., wife Debbie Zentz of Lee’s Summit, Mo., two daughters Katie (Stephen) Genova of St. Louis, Mo. and Baylee Zentz of Lee’s Summit, Mo., two precious grandchildren Pepper and Sebastian Genova of St. Louis, Mo., sister Shari Zentz Dreiling of Lee’s Summit, Mo., two brothers Danny Zentz of Albuquerque, N.M. and Rodney Zentz of Junction City, KS.
Richard will be remembered as a compassionate, kind, loving and selfless family member, husband, father, grandfather, friend, protector, and leader. He was cherished by all that met him.
Richard held his Christian beliefs dear to his heart and was one of Jehovah’s Witnesses, and attended the Lee’s Summit South Congregation.
The family would like to extend their sincere appreciation for all the love and support they have showed to Richard and his family these past two weeks.
Memorial services are to be determined, and will be announced at a later date when friends and family will be able to gather together.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.